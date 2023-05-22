AP NEWS
Golden Knights take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Stars

By The Associated PressMay 22, 2023 GMT

Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -140, Golden Knights +119; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

Dallas has a 27-10-11 record in home games and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars have an 11-6-15 record in one-goal games.

Vegas has gone 30-8-8 on the road and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have a 56-3-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has scored eight goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

    • Jack Eichel has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

    Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.3 penalties and 19.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body).

    Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

