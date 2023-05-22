Golden Knights take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Stars

Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -140, Golden Knights +119; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

Dallas has a 27-10-11 record in home games and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars have an 11-6-15 record in one-goal games.

Vegas has gone 30-8-8 on the road and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have a 56-3-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has scored eight goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.3 penalties and 19.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .