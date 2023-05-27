Vegas brings 3-1 series lead into game 5 against Dallas

Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -144, Stars +123; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Jason Robertson scored two goals in the victory.

Vegas has a 51-22-9 record overall and a 31-17-1 record in home games. The Golden Knights have a 28-12-3 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Dallas is 28-14-7 in road games and 47-21-14 overall. The Stars are 47-8-8 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jamie Benn has scored 33 goals with 45 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 5.3 penalties and 19.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Stars: Evgenii Dadonov: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .