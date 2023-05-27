AP NEWS
Vegas brings 3-1 series lead into game 5 against Dallas

By The Associated PressMay 27, 2023 GMT

Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -144, Stars +123; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Jason Robertson scored two goals in the victory.

Vegas has a 51-22-9 record overall and a 31-17-1 record in home games. The Golden Knights have a 28-12-3 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Dallas is 28-14-7 in road games and 47-21-14 overall. The Stars are 47-8-8 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

    • Jamie Benn has scored 33 goals with 45 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 5.3 penalties and 19.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

    Stars: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

    Stars: Evgenii Dadonov: day to day (lower body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

