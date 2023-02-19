Flames host the Flyers after overtime win

Philadelphia Flyers (22-24-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (25-19-11, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime.

Calgary has a 15-10-2 record at home and a 25-19-11 record overall. The Flames are 10th in the league serving 10.2 penalty minutes per game.

Philadelphia has gone 11-11-7 in road games and 22-24-10 overall. The Flyers rank eighth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 22 goals and 26 assists for the Flames. Dillon Dube has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has scored 26 goals with 25 assists for the Flyers. Rasmus Ristolainen has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, five penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Elias Lindholm: day to day (personal).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Zack MacEwen: out (jaw), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .