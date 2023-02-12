Nashville in action against Arizona following overtime win

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-7, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-19-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Nashville Predators after the Predators knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

Nashville has a 25-19-6 record overall and a 5-6-3 record in Central Division games. The Predators are 18-6-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Arizona is 3-6-4 against the Central Division and 17-28-7 overall. The Coyotes have a 7-18-4 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams play this season. The Predators won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 16 goals and 25 assists for the Predators. Cody Glass has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 19 goals and 26 assists for the Coyotes. Juuso Valimaki has seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: day to day (trade related reasons), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body), Liam O’Brien: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .