Carter Hart makes 40 saves, Flyers beat Jets 4-0

Philadelphia Flyers' Kieffer Bellows (20) and Rasmus Ristolainen (55) celebrate Bellows' goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Carter Hart made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Noah Cates had a goal and an assist, Kieffer Bellows, Owen Tippett and Tony DeAngelo also scored, and Rasmus Ristolainen added two assists. Philadelphia (21-21-9) is 7-1-1 in its last nine road games.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots for Winnipeg before being relieved by David Rittich. Rittich made three saves.

The Jets have lost three straight to drop to 31-19-1.

DeAngelo scored on set-up from Scott Laughton at 6:48 of the third period, the goal that chased Hellebuyck from the net.

Tippett scored on a breakaway early in the third period to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead. Ristolainen sent a long pass from deep in his own end to Tippett, who beat Hellebuyck cleanly.

Philadelphia made it 2-0 midway through the second period on Bellows’s first goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host St. Louis on Monday night.

Flyers: Host New York Islanders on Monday, Feb. 6.

