Oilers take on the Flyers after Foegele’s 2-goal showing

Edmonton Oilers (28-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-22-9, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Warren Foegele’s two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Oilers’ 5-2 win.

Philadelphia has a 10-13-2 record in home games and a 21-22-9 record overall. The Flyers have committed 218 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

Edmonton is 28-18-4 overall and 16-7-1 on the road. The Oilers have a 28-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony DeAngelo has nine goals and 22 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has scored 41 goals with 51 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-1-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.2 assists, five penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Zack MacEwen: out (jaw), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Kailer Yamamoto: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .