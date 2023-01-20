Red Wings and Flyers hit the ice in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference action.

Detroit is 18-17-8 overall and 11-9-3 in home games. The Red Wings are 18-6-5 in games they score at least three goals.

Philadelphia has a 9-9-6 record on the road and a 19-20-7 record overall. The Flyers are 17-4-4 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Hronek has seven goals and 24 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 13 goals and 27 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .