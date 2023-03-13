Flyers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (41-20-6, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-31-11, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers aim to end their three-game skid when they play the Vegas Golden Knights.

Philadelphia has a 24-31-11 record overall and a 12-15-4 record in home games. The Flyers have a -48 scoring differential, with 168 total goals scored and 216 allowed.

Vegas has a 20-7-5 record in road games and a 41-20-6 record overall. The Golden Knights have gone 36-2-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has scored 17 goals with 32 assists for the Flyers. Scott Laughton has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 23 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Brendan Lemieux: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Wade Allison: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: day to day (lower body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .