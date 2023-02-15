Kraken and Flyers hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Philadelphia Flyers (22-23-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (30-18-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

Seattle is 13-10-3 in home games and 30-18-5 overall. The Kraken have scored 185 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

Philadelphia has an 11-9-7 record on the road and a 22-23-10 record overall. The Flyers have an 18-6-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Kraken won the last matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has nine goals and 30 assists for the Kraken. Ryan Donato has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Anthony DeAngelo has nine goals and 22 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Zack MacEwen: out (jaw), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .