AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Rookies Allison, Ersson lead Flyers to 4-3 win over Flames

    February 21, 2023 GMT

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Wade Allison scored the game-winner and fellow rookie Samuel Ersson made 32 saves to maintain his perfect record as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Monday.

    Travis Konecny and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia. Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as the Flyers snapped a four-game losing streak.

    Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane had a goal an assist each for Calgary while Tyler Toffoli notched his team-leading 23rd.

    The Flames remain two points back of Minnesota, which occupies the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. The Wild also hold a game in hand.

    Ersson, 23, is the eighth goaltender in NHL history to start his career 6-0-0.

    At the other end, the struggles continue for Jacob Markstrom, who had 18 stops. A finalist last season for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender, Markstrom is 15-14-7 record and has not won consecutive starts since mid-December.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Down 3-1 to start the third period, Calgary got it back to even when Toffoli scored from a sharp angle at 4:38 and, less than five minutes later after a stretch of tremendous pressure, Mangiapane rattled in a rebound.

    But the Flyers retook the lead at 11:33 on a defensive breakdown when James Van Riemsdyk got free in the slot and set up Allison at the far post for his eighth goal.

    NHL

  • Reimer makes 26 saves, Sharks blank Kraken 4-0

  • Bruins' Pastrnak a goal short of tying McDavid for NHL lead

  • Bruins win 4th straight; Pastrnak nets 2 to pass 40 goals

  • Panthers slip past Ducks with 4-3 OT victory

    • Blake Coleman nearly tied it with four minutes left but on a breakaway, but his shot through Ersson’s pads on a deke went off the post.

    Philadelphia scored first at 16:59 when Konecny broke down the left wing, cut inside to sidestep the backcheck of Noah Hanifin, and beat Markstrom blocker side from 25 feet out.

    The Flyers made it 2-0 at 7:30 of the second when Cam York hopped out of the penalty box to corral a loose puck at center and seconds later on a 2-on-1, his centering pass to Deslauriers was deflected in.

    Backlund’s goal less than 90 seconds later cut the deficit to one, but Philadelphia restored its two-goal cushion at 11:31 when DeAngelo’s wrist shot from 40 feet out beat Markstrom over his glove.

    Calgary failed to take advantage of a Philadelphia penalty kill that had surrendered three goals on its last five man disadvantages, going 0-for-4 on the power play. The Flyers finished 0-for-1.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    LINDHOLM RETURNS

    Elias Lindholm returned to his spot as center on the Flames No. 1 line after missing last game due to the birth of his first child. Adam Ruzicka, his replacement last game, stayed in the line-up, dropping down to center the fourth line.

    UP NEXT

    Flyers: Finish a four-game road trip at Edmonton on Tuesday night.

    Flames: Kick off a three-game road trip at Arizona on Wednesday night.

    ___

    AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.