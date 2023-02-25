New Jersey takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (23-27-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-15-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Devils -298, Flyers +240; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers after the Devils knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime.

New Jersey is 11-5-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 38-15-5 overall. The Devils rank eighth in NHL play with 200 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Philadelphia has a 23-27-10 record overall and a 6-8-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers have a 19-6-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Flyers won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 35 goals and 37 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has scored 17 goals with 31 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (undisclosed), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Zack MacEwen: out (jaw), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .