Hurricanes host the Flyers after shootout victory

Philadelphia Flyers (24-29-11, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (42-12-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout.

Carolina has a 42-12-8 record overall and a 15-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes are 16-2-6 in games decided by a goal.

Philadelphia is 6-9-5 against the Metropolitan Division and 24-29-11 overall. The Flyers rank eighth in NHL play serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored 25 goals with 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Konecny has scored 27 goals with 27 assists for the Flyers. Rasmus Ristolainen has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesse Puljujarvi: out (nir - visa issues), Antti Raanta: day to day (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .