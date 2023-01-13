Flyers play the Capitals after Konecny’s hat trick

Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (23-15-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals after Travis Konecny’s hat trick against the Washington Capitals in the Flyers’ 5-3 win.

Washington is 23-15-6 overall with a 6-3-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have a +22 scoring differential, with 143 total goals scored and 121 given up.

Philadelphia has a 5-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 17-18-7 record overall. The Flyers have a -16 scoring differential, with 119 total goals scored and 135 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johansson has scored 11 goals with 10 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has nine goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 10 goals and 26 assists for the Flyers. Konecny has 12 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .