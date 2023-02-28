Philadelphia brings losing streak into matchup with New York

New York Rangers (34-17-9, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-28-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers play the New York Rangers after losing three in a row.

Philadelphia is 23-28-10 overall and 6-9-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have an 8-7-9 record in one-goal games.

New York has gone 34-17-9 overall with a 7-7-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers rank 10th in the league with 198 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 1-0 in overtime. Vincent Trocheck scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has scored 27 goals with 27 assists for the Flyers. Scott Laughton has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 31 goals and 33 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Zack MacEwen: out (jaw), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back), James van Riemsdyk: day to day (rest-injury management).

Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .