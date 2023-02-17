Philadelphia visits Vancouver after Konecny’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (22-23-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-30-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Vancouver Canucks after Travis Konecny scored two goals in the Flyers’ 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Vancouver has a 21-30-4 record overall and a 10-15-1 record on its home ice. The Canucks have a 21-9-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Philadelphia is 22-23-10 overall and 11-10-7 in road games. The Flyers have gone 7-7-9 in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flyers won 3-2 in the last meeting. Konecny led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Kuzmenko has scored 23 goals with 24 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 17 goals and 30 assists for the Flyers. Ivan Provorov has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, four penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: day to day (lower-body), Jack Studnicka: day to day (illness), William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: day to day (lower-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: day to day (lower-body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Zack MacEwen: out (jaw), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .