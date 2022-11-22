AP NEWS
Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win

By The Associated PressNovember 22, 2022 GMT

Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout.

Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 8-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Nashville has gone 3-5-0 in road games and 7-8-1 overall. The Predators have allowed 51 goals while scoring 41 for a -10 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has scored eight goals with 14 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Nino Niederreiter has nine goals and two assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, five penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

    Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

