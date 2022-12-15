Gaudreau scores 2 as Wild beat Red Wings 4-1

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) is congratulated by teammate Matt Dumba (24) in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the year as the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Mats Zuccarello also scored to extend his point streak to eight games and Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves to help Minnesota win its third straight.

Elmer Soderblom scored for Detroit and Magnus Hellberg — making just his second start this season and the sixth of his career — finished with 18 saves.

SENATORS 3, CANADIENS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored in Ottawa’s three-goal second period and the Senators held for their third straight win.

Alex DeBrincat had three assists as Ottawa won for the seventh time in 10 games (7-2-1). Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots made 23 saves to win his third straight start.

Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak scored in the third period for Montreal, which has lost five of its last eight (3-4-1), but were unable to score the equalizer. Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.

