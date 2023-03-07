Islanders host the Sabres after Lee’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (32-25-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (32-25-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Islanders -165, Sabres +141; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Buffalo Sabres after Anders Lee’s two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Islanders’ 4-1 win.

New York has a 32-25-8 record overall and a 19-11-3 record on its home ice. The Islanders have a 26-6-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo is 32-25-4 overall and 19-9-2 on the road. The Sabres have a 32-9-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee has scored 24 goals with 20 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has scored 42 goals with 40 assists for the Sabres. Casey Mittelstadt has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: out (upper-body), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Sabres: Tyson Jost: day to day (undisclosed), Alex Tuch: out (undisclosed), Riley Stillman: day to day (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .