Blackhawks play the Panthers after Raddysh’s 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (22-36-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (32-27-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Florida Panthers after Taylor Raddysh scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida has gone 18-10-3 at home and 32-27-6 overall. The Panthers rank seventh in NHL play with 219 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Chicago has a 22-36-5 record overall and a 9-19-2 record on the road. The Blackhawks are 19-8-2 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won 4-2 in the last matchup. Raddysh led the Blackhawks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 32 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Eetu Luostarinen has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Toews has 14 goals and 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Givani Smith: out (face).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: day to day (groin), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Andreas Englund: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .