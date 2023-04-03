Red Wings play the Canadiens following Larkin’s hat trick

Detroit Red Wings (33-33-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after Dylan Larkin’s hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Red Wings’ 5-2 win.

Montreal is 30-41-6 overall with a 6-16-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have gone 25-9-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Detroit is 8-13-2 against the Atlantic Division and 33-33-9 overall. The Red Wings have an 8-17-3 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Red Wings won the previous matchup 3-0. Larkin scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larkin has 28 goals and 45 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: David Savard: day to day (lower body), Christian Dvorak: out for season (lower body), Kaiden Guhle: out for season (lower body), Sean Monahan: out (foot), Josh Anderson: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Filip Zadina: day to day (lower body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Ville Husso: day to day (lower body), Robby Fabbri: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .