Red Wings visit the Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division action

Detroit Red Wings (33-33-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (45-20-10, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -314, Red Wings +251; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs play the Detroit Red Wings in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams.

Toronto has gone 45-20-10 overall with a 12-6-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a 20-5-5 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Detroit is 7-13-2 against the Atlantic Division and 33-33-9 overall. The Red Wings have conceded 247 goals while scoring 218 for a -29 scoring differential.

The teams match up Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 37 goals and 41 assists for the Maple Leafs. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dominik Kubalik has 20 goals and 23 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (personal), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Noel Acciari: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan O’Reilly: out (finger), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

Red Wings: Filip Zadina: day to day (lower body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Ville Husso: day to day (lower body), Robby Fabbri: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .