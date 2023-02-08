Devils take on the Kraken after Hughes’ 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (29-15-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (33-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Seattle Kraken after Jack Hughes’ two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Devils’ 5-4 overtime win.

New Jersey is 33-13-4 overall and 14-10-2 at home. The Devils have scored 175 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

Seattle is 16-6-2 in road games and 29-15-5 overall. The Kraken have a +28 scoring differential, with 177 total goals scored and 149 allowed.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Kraken won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dougie Hamilton has 13 goals and 37 assists for the Devils. Hughes has nine goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Jared McCann has 23 goals and 12 assists for the Kraken. Eeli Tolvanen has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Jack Hughes: day to day (upper body).

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Justin Schultz: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .