Capitals host the Red Wings on losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (26-21-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-24-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Detroit Red Wings after losing four games in a row.

Washington has a 28-24-6 record overall and a 14-11-3 record in home games. The Capitals have conceded 168 goals while scoring 174 for a +6 scoring differential.

Detroit has a 12-10-5 record on the road and a 26-21-8 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 24-6-5 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Red Wings won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Sheary has scored 12 goals with 18 assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 22 goals and 34 assists for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Alex Ovechkin: out (personal), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Lucas Raymond: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .