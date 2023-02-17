Red Wings visit the Kraken after Dominik’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (25-20-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (30-18-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Seattle Kraken after Dominik Kubalik scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames.

Seattle has a 14-10-3 record in home games and a 30-18-6 record overall. The Kraken have a +20 scoring differential, with 187 total goals scored and 167 given up.

Detroit is 25-20-8 overall and 12-9-5 on the road. The Red Wings have a -7 scoring differential, with 163 total goals scored and 170 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has nine goals and 31 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 21 goals and 31 assists for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Lucas Raymond: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .