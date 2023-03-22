Edmonton takes on Arizona following overtime victory

Arizona Coyotes (27-33-11, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (40-23-8, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -435, Coyotes +333; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in overtime.

Edmonton has a 19-12-5 record at home and a 40-23-8 record overall. The Oilers have conceded 235 goals while scoring 279 for a +44 scoring differential.

Arizona has a 27-33-11 record overall and a 7-22-8 record on the road. The Coyotes are 17-22-6 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won 8-2 in the last meeting. Mattias Ekholm led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 31 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has eight goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Nick Schmaltz has scored 21 goals with 27 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has seven goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.2 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Coyotes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zack Kassian: day to day (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Josh Brown: day to day (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .