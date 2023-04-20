Kings and Oilers tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Edmonton Oilers (50-23-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (47-25-10, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -147, Kings +125; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won 4-2 in the last matchup.

Los Angeles is 16-9-3 against the Pacific Division and 47-25-10 overall. The Kings are 22-11-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Edmonton is 20-6-2 against the Pacific Division and 50-23-9 overall. The Oilers have a 48-9-7 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 41 goals and 25 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored 37 goals with 67 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has nine goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mattias Janmark: day to day (undisclosed), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .