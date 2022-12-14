St. Louis visits Edmonton after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (13-15-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-13-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 in overtime.

Edmonton is 9-7-0 at home and 16-13-0 overall. The Oilers lead NHL play with 33 power-play goals.

St. Louis is 13-15-1 overall and 7-8-0 on the road. The Blues have given up 108 goals while scoring 84 for a -24 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won 3-1 in the last meeting. Zach Hyman led the Oilers with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 25 goals and 30 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored 10 goals and added 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has scored nine goals with six assists for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .