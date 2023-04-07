Oilers try to keep win streak alive, visit the Sharks

Edmonton Oilers (47-23-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-39-16, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will attempt to build upon a six-game win streak with a victory over the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has gone 22-39-16 overall with a 4-11-8 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have gone 7-7-10 in games decided by one goal.

Edmonton is 17-6-1 against the Pacific Division and 47-23-9 overall. The Oilers have scored 88 power-play goals, which leads NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won 7-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 22 goals and 74 assists for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has scored 62 goals with 86 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 9-0-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Evgeny Svechnikov: out (undisclosed), Oskar Lindblom: day to day (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Jeffrey Viel: day to day (upper-body).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .