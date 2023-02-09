Rangers beat Canucks 4-3 for 3rd straight win

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) skates toward his bench after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil got New York off to a strong start in the first period and the Rangers held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.

Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who have won four straight and 11 of the last 14 at home. K’Andre Miller had three assists and Jacob Trouba added two, and Igor Shesterkin had 22 saves.

Conor Garland, Vasily Podkolzin and Elias Pettersson had goals for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Spencer Martin finished with 17 saves.

New York is 18-4-3 since Dec. 5 while spiraling Vancouver is 4-12-1 since Dec. 27.

STARS 4, WILD 1

DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and Dallas beat Minnesota.

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa and Jani Hakanpaa also scored for the Western Conference-leading Stars. Jason Robertson had two assists and Jake Oettinger stopped 38 shots.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a power play for the Wild and Filip Gustavsson had 33 saves.

___

