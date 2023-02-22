Canucks visit the Blues following Kuzmenko’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (22-30-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-28-3, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the St. Louis Blues after Andrei Kuzmenko’s two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Canucks’ 5-4 shootout loss.

St. Louis is 26-28-3 overall and 13-13-2 at home. The Blues have a 23-6-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Vancouver has a 22-30-4 record overall and an 11-15-4 record on the road. The Canucks have a -37 scoring differential, with 188 total goals scored and 225 given up.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 25 goals and 29 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has five goals and 47 assists for the Canucks. Jonathan Tanner Miller has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Jake Neighbours: out (upper-body), Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (lower body), Brandon Saad: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: day to day (lower body).

Canucks: Curtis Lazar: day to day (lower-body), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: day to day (lower-body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Luke Schenn: day to day (trade-related).

