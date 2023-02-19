Blues visit the Senators, aim to stop road losing streak

St. Louis Blues (26-26-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (26-24-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Senators -153, Blues +131; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues travel to the Ottawa Senators looking to end a three-game road skid.

Ottawa has a 26-24-4 record overall and a 15-12-2 record on its home ice. The Senators have a 23-6-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

St. Louis is 26-26-3 overall and 13-13-1 on the road. The Blues have a -27 scoring differential, with 170 total goals scored and 197 conceded.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Blues won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has scored 23 goals with 34 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 16 goals with 27 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (lower body), Austin Watson: day to day (illness), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Jake Sanderson: out (upper-body), Nick Holden: out (upper body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (lower body), Torey Krug: day to day (undisclosed), Brandon Saad: out (upper-body), Sammy Blais: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .