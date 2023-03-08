Blues take on the Sharks following Buchnevich’s 2-goal performance

San Jose Sharks (19-33-12, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (27-30-5, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the San Jose Sharks after Pavel Buchnevich scored two goals in the Blues’ 6-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

St. Louis has gone 13-14-4 in home games and 27-30-5 overall. The Blues have an 8-1-4 record in games decided by a goal.

San Jose is 13-16-4 on the road and 19-33-12 overall. The Sharks have a -48 scoring differential, with 188 total goals scored and 236 conceded.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Blues won the previous matchup 5-3. Buchnevich scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buchnevich has 18 goals and 34 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Logan Couture has 22 goals and 31 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Barabanov has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Jake Neighbours: out (upper-body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (foot), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .