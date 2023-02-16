Rangers aim to keep win streak alive, visit the Oilers

New York Rangers (31-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-19-5, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Edmonton Oilers seeking to build upon a six-game win streak.

Edmonton has a 30-19-5 record overall and a 13-11-4 record on its home ice. The Oilers have committed 224 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

New York has a 16-5-4 record in road games and a 31-14-8 record overall. The Rangers have a 28-3-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Oilers won 4-3 in the previous meeting. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 42 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored seven goals with 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 27 goals and 28 assists for the Rangers. Filip Chytil has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-1-3, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Klim Kostin: day to day (undisclosed), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Kailer Yamamoto: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .