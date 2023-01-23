Predators host the Jets after Duchene’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (31-16-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-18-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Winnipeg Jets after Matt Duchene’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Predators’ 5-3 win.

Nashville is 4-6-3 against the Central Division and 22-18-6 overall. The Predators have committed 201 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Winnipeg is 31-16-1 overall with a 12-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Jets have a +33 scoring differential, with 159 total goals scored and 126 given up.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Jets won the previous meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duchene has 13 goals and 23 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 24 goals and 33 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Jets: Dylan Samberg: day to day (illness), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body), David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .