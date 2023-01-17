Predators take on the Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-17-6, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Predators -216, Blue Jackets +178; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville has a 19-17-6 record overall and a 10-7-3 record on its home ice. The Predators have a -9 scoring differential, with 116 total goals scored and 125 allowed.

Columbus is 13-28-2 overall and 3-14-1 on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 10-15-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won the last meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored 18 goals with 20 assists for the Predators. Juuso Parssinen has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrik Laine has scored 12 goals with 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .