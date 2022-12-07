Red Wings take road win streak into game against the Panthers

Detroit Red Wings (13-7-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Florida Panthers.

Florida is 12-9-4 overall with a 3-1-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers rank fourth in NHL play with 121 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).

Detroit has a 2-3-2 record in Atlantic Division play and a 13-7-5 record overall. The Red Wings have a 2-1-3 record in one-goal games.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored 12 goals with 22 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

David Perron has scored eight goals with 12 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-4-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .