Kraken take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers

By The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-11-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -162, Kraken +138; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to end a three-game slide with a win over the Florida Panthers.

Florida has a 13-11-4 record overall and a 7-2-3 record in home games. The Panthers are ninth in NHL play serving 10.6 penalty minutes per game.

Seattle has a 15-8-3 record overall and an 8-2-1 record in road games. The Kraken have an 8-3-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Montour has five goals and 17 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Andre Burakovsky has scored nine goals with 17 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Kraken: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper body), Spencer Knight: day to day (illness), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

    Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

