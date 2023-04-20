Panthers and Bruins tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Boston Bruins (65-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -156, Panthers +133; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins in game three of the with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Panthers won 6-3 in the last meeting. Brandon Montour led the Panthers with two goals.

Florida has an 18-7-3 record in Atlantic Division play and a 42-32-8 record overall. The Panthers have scored 288 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Boston is 19-6-3 against the Atlantic Division and 65-12-5 overall. The Bruins have a 59-5-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 42 goals and 31 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Patrice Bergeron has 27 goals and 31 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has 10 goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 5.5 penalties and 17.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion).

Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Patrice Bergeron: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .