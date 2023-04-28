Bruins aim to clinch series win against the Panthers

Boston Bruins (65-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -178, Panthers +151; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Bruins lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Florida Panthers in game six. The teams meet Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 4-3 in overtime.

Florida has gone 42-32-8 overall with a 19-9-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have a +16 scoring differential, with 288 total goals scored and 272 allowed.

Boston has a 21-6-4 record in Atlantic Division play and a 65-12-5 record overall. The Bruins have a 33-3-3 record when scoring a power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 40 goals and 69 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jake DeBrusk has scored 27 goals with 23 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 6.1 penalties and 21.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 17.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Ryan Lomberg: day to day (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion).

Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), David Krejci: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .