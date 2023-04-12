Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes play the Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes (51-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-31-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes visit the Florida Panthers.

Florida has a 42-31-8 record overall and a 23-12-5 record in home games. The Panthers have a 39-12-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

Carolina has gone 23-11-6 in road games and 51-21-9 overall. The Hurricanes have a +50 scoring differential, with 256 total goals scored and 206 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Panthers won 3-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 40 goals and 68 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 35 goals and 31 assists for the Hurricanes. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has scored three goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: out (groin).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .