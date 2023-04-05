Oilers beat Kings 3-1, move into 2nd place in Pacific

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, second from right, celebrates his empty-net goal with center Connor McDavid, second from left, and center Leon Draisaitl, right, as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leon Draisaitl broke a tie with 7:20 left and the Edmonton Oilers vaulted into second place in the Pacific Division with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in a pivotal game for playoff seeding.

The win not only put the Oilers one point ahead of the Kings, it gave them 100 points for the second straight season. The last time Edmonton reached the century mark in back-to-back seasons was 1987 under a different points structure.

The teams split the four-game season series and are on course to possibly meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second straight year. Edmonton had home ice in last year’s series and won in seven games.

Los Angeles’ Viktor Arvidsson, who tied it at 1 and snapped a 171:58 shutout streak by the Oilers, was called for the penalty that resulted in Edmonton’s deciding goal.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers and Stuart Skinner stopped 20 shots.

AVALANCHE 5, SHARKS 3, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game 3:13 into overtime and Colorado beat San Jose to clinch a playoff spot.

Jack Johnson and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado. Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen each had two assists, and MacKinnon also had one. Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for his 36th win of the season.

Kevin Labanc had two goals, Jacob Peterson also scored and Logan Couture added two assists for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 38 saves.

PANTHERS 2, SABRES 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk snapped a tie in the opening minute of the third period with his 39th goal and Florida held off Buffalo for its fourth consecutive victory.

Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida, and Alex Lyon made 39 saves. The Panthers (40-31-7) moved into a tie with the New York Islanders for the top spot in the Eastern Conference wild-card standings. Florida owns the first tiebreaker because of its regulations wins.

Dylan Cozens scored for Buffalo, which had won four of five. Devon Levi made 34 saves in his first loss in two NHL starts.

DEVILS 5, PENGUINS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored his first career hat trick and New Jersey beat Pitts

burgh, putting the fading Penguins’ bid for a 17th straight Stanley Cup playoff berth in serious jeopardy.

Dougie Hamilton and Timo Meier also scored for the Devils and Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves as New Jersey rebounded from its worst loss of the season, a 6-1 setback in Winnipeg on Sunday night.

Coupled with Florida’s win over Buffalo, the Panthers moved a point ahead of the Penguins in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have four games left, but they don’t play each other.

Bryan Rust ruined Vanecek’s bid for a fourth shutout this season when he scored his 20th of the season at 6:14 of the third period. Tristan Jarry had 32 saves for the Penguins, whose run of 16 straight postseason appearances is the longest active streak among the major North American sports leagues.

PREDATORS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Glass scored a power-play goal 3:30 into overtime, and Nashville beat Vegas to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Jonathan Marchessault tripped Philip Tomasino in the slot to put Nashville on the power play and the Predators needed only 37 seconds before Glass scored his 14th, with his shot deflecting past goalie Jonathan Quick.

Tommy Novak had his third two-goal game this season and had an assist on the winning goal. Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 shots.

Alex Pietrangelo scored twice for Vegas.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Zach Aston-Reese scored twice, Joseph Woll made 24 saves and Toronto beat Columbus.

Woll was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis after Matt Murray left with a head injury Sunday in a loss to Detroit. Woll improved to 4-1-0 this season with the Maple Leafs.

Alexander Kerfoot and Auston Mathews, into an empty net, also scored for Toronto. Sam Lafferty had two assists.

Jack Roslovic and Eric Robinson scored for Columbus and Jet Greaves stopped 46 shots in his NHL debut.

BLACKHAWKS 4, FLAMES 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice and Chicago stopped an eight-game slide by topping desperate Calgary.

Jujhar Khaira and Austin Wagner also scored for Chicago, which began the night in last place in the NHL. The Blackhawks swept the three-game season series.

Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Tyler Toffoli got his team-leading 34th goal, and Mikael Backlund also scored.

With four games left, Calgary remains two points back of Winnipeg for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

RED WINGS 5, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — David Perron had two goals and an assist, Ville Husso returned from a lower-body injury to make 24 saves and Detroit beat Montreal.

Husso was back after sitting out seven games. Lucas Raymond, Matt Luff and Joe Veleno also scored and Jordan Oesterle and Olli Matta each had two assists. Detroit ended a three-game Canadian trip with consecutive victories.

Cayden Primeau made 16 saves for in his second start for Montreal this season.

Referee Marc Joannette ended his career with the game. He officiated more than 1,500 NHL games and three Stanley Cup finals.

HURRICANES 3, SENATORS 2, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored with 40.1 seconds left in overtime to lift Carolina past Ottawa for its 50th victory of the season.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Brady Skjei both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who maintained a three-point lead over New Jersey atop the Metropolitan Division.

Antti Raanta made 25 saves to improve to 18-2-3.

Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa. Leevi Merilainen made 34 saves in his NHL debut.

BLUES 4, FLYERS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his 37th goal of the season to help St. Louis beat Philadelphia.

Kyrou has six goals in his last six games. Tyler Pitlick, Justin Faulk and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues.

Jordan Binnington, starting his 57th game of the season, has won four of his last five starts. He made 29 saves.

The Flyers made it close by scoring twice in the third period on goals by James van Riemsdyk and Marcel Frost.

KRAKEN 5, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist and Seattle Kraken rallied from two goals down to beat Vancouver.

Yanni Gourde, Brandon Tanev, Jayden Schwartz and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken. Martin Jones made 14 saves.

Elias Pettersson and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Canucks, who lost their fourth straight. Collin Delia stopped 23 shots.

