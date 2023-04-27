Panthers host the Senators on 4-game win streak

Ottawa Senators (37-34-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (40-31-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers come into a matchup with the Ottawa Senators as winners of four consecutive games.

Florida is 16-6-2 against the Atlantic Division and 40-31-7 overall. The Panthers serve 11.4 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in the league.

Ottawa has gone 37-34-7 overall with a 14-8-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Senators have a -9 scoring differential, with 244 total goals scored and 253 given up.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has scored 29 goals with 33 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 37 goals and 47 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has scored seven goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Senators: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (undisclosed).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: out for season (knee cap), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Ridly Greig: out (sternum), Derick Brassard: out (fibula), Thomas Chabot: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (hamstring).

