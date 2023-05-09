Panthers host the Maple Leafs with 3-0 series lead

Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -125, Panthers +105; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Panthers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

Florida has a 24-9-3 record in Atlantic Division play and a 42-32-8 record overall. The Panthers are first in league play with 389 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

Toronto is 50-21-11 overall and 19-11-5 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are 23-5-10 in games decided by one goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 40 goals and 69 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has 40 goals and 47 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Ryan Lomberg: out (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (head), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (undisclosed), Matthew Knies: out (concussion), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .