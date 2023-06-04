AP NEWS
    Golden Knights take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Panthers

    By The Associated PressJune 4, 2023 GMT

    Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

    Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -139, Panthers +118; over/under is 5.5

    STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights lead series 1-0

    BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 5-2.

    Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 32-18-1 at home. The Golden Knights have a 31-12-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

    Florida has a 42-32-8 record overall and a 27-21-3 record on the road. The Panthers have gone 25-12-4 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored eight goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

    • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

    Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

    INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

    Panthers: Eetu Luostarinen: day to day (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

