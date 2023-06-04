Golden Knights take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -139, Panthers +118; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 5-2.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 32-18-1 at home. The Golden Knights have a 31-12-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Florida has a 42-32-8 record overall and a 27-21-3 record on the road. The Panthers have gone 25-12-4 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored eight goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Panthers: Eetu Luostarinen: day to day (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .