    Vegas takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Florida

    By The Associated PressJune 7, 2023 GMT

    Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

    Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -123, Golden Knights +103; over/under is 6

    STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights lead series 2-0

    BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won 7-2 in the last meeting. Brett Howden led the Golden Knights with two goals.

    Florida is 27-16-5 in home games and 42-32-8 overall. The Panthers have a 21-6-7 record in games decided by a goal.

    Vegas has a 32-8-9 record on the road and a 51-22-9 record overall. The Golden Knights have gone 31-13-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 40 goals and 69 assists for the Panthers. Anthony Duclair has scored three goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

    • Jack Eichel has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has 10 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.7 penalties and 20.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

    Golden Knights: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Panthers: Radko Gudas: day to day (undisclosed), Eetu Luostarinen: day to day (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

    Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

