    Florida brings 5-game win streak into matchup against Washington

    By The Associated PressApril 7, 2023 GMT

    Florida Panthers (41-31-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (34-35-9, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

    Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals +117, Panthers -141

    BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers aim to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Washington Capitals.

    Washington is 17-15-6 at home and 34-35-9 overall. The Capitals have a -5 scoring differential, with 240 total goals scored and 245 allowed.

    Florida has gone 18-19-3 in road games and 41-31-7 overall. The Panthers rank third in league play with 279 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

    Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 5-2. Aleksander Barkov Jr. scored two goals in the win.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has scored 20 goals with 40 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

    Sam Reinhart has scored 30 goals with 34 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 2-6-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

    • Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Anthony Mantha: day to day (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (undisclosed), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

    Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (undisclosed).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

