AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Florida takes on St. Louis in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-6-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -195, Blues +165; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the St. Louis Blues in a non-conference matchup.

Florida has a 6-2-2 record in home games and a 9-6-1 record overall. The Panthers have a +four scoring differential, with 52 total goals scored and 48 conceded.

St. Louis has a 5-6-0 record on the road and a 6-8-0 record overall. The Blues have a 9-1-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The Blues won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Montour has four goals and 15 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has four goals and 13 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

NHL

  • Stars visit the Avalanche after Robertson's 2-goal game

  • Kraken take on the Ducks after Burakovsky's 2-goal showing

  • Carolina brings losing streak into game against Calgary

  • New York aims to keep win streak going, hosts Philadelphia

    • INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles).

    Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.