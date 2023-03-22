Florida plays Toronto in Atlantic Division play

Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-9, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (36-28-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers for a matchup within the Atlantic Division Thursday.

Florida is 36-28-7 overall with a 13-4-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers are 34-11-6 in games they score at least three goals.

Toronto has a 10-6-2 record in Atlantic Division play and a 42-19-9 record overall. The Maple Leafs have scored 238 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-4 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 34 goals and 62 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 27 goals and 63 assists for the Maple Leafs. Calle Jarnkrok has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Ryan O’Reilly: out (finger), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

