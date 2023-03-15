Jesperi Kotkaniemi scores 2, leads Hurricanes over Jets 5-3

Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) battles for the puck between Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) and goaltender David Rittich (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two goals and an assist, Jack Drury scored his first goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Jaccob Slavin and Brady Skjei, also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve endured sudden offensive woes and the loss of a star player during the past week. Kotkaniemi’s second goal of the game was an empty-netter with four seconds left. Frederik Andersen made 21 saves.

Dylan DeMelo, Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets. David Rittich made 20 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 6, BRUINS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh scored three goals and Chicago handed NHL-leading Boston a second straight regulation loss for the first time this season.

Boris Katchouk scored a tiebreaking goal and added two assists for his first three-point game. Joey Anderson had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for Chicago, which entered tied for last place in the Western Conference.

Hampus Lindholm had a goal and an assist after missing the Bruins’ game at Detroit on Sunday with a swollen foot. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for Boston.

Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek, hampered by groin injuries the past two seasons, was replaced by Alex Stalock at 8:48 of the second period. Mrazek stopped all 16 shots he faced. Stalock stopped 23 shots in relief.

OILERS 6, SENATORS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice to reach 100 points for the season, NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Edmonton beat Ottawa.

Derek Ryan, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

Timmy Stutzle scored twice for Ottawa, giving him 34 for the season. Brady Tkachuk added his 27th goal, and Mads Sogaard stopped 27 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 6, SHARKS 5, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored his second goal of the game with 43 seconds left in overtime, giving him five points as Columbus topped San Jose.

Gaudreau beat Kaapo Kahkonen after the goalie stopped Patrick Laine on a 2-on-0 break. Boone Jenner scored twice, and Liam Foudy and Kent Johnson added goals to help Columbus end a four-game losing streak. Daniil Tarasov made 41 saves and had an assist for his first NHL point.

William Eklund scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks. Logan Couture, Nikolai Knyzhov, Kevin Labanc and Alexander Barabanov also scored for San Jose, which lost its fourth in a row and seventh straight at home.

LIGHTNING 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Hagel had a goal and two assists, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves and Tampa Bay won the opener of a two-game set in New Jersey.

Anthony Cirelli, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa Bay. The teams will meet again in New Jersey on Thursday night.

Damon Severson opened the scoring for the Devils at 5:55 of the first period. Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves for New Jersey.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, Pavel Dorofeyev, Teddy Blueger and Jonathan Marchessault also scored to lead Vegas to its fourth straight win.

Nick Seeler and Morgan Frost scored two late goals against Jonathan Quick that cut the lead to 4-3. Travis Sanheim got on the board in the second period and Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves for the Flyers.

Barbashev scored his 14th goal of the season on an empty-netter that sealed the win.

Quick stopped 27 shots, improving to 4-0 since he was acquired from Columbus and tied John Vanbiesbrouck for second on the career wins list among American goalies with 374.

CANUCKS 5, STARS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored midway through the second period and Vancouver beat the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Phillip Di Giuseppe, Andrei Kuzmenko, Guillaume Brisebois and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver, and Brock Boeser had three assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots in the finale of a six-game homestand.

Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, and Matt Murray made 15 saves. The Stars lost for the first time on a six-game trip that ends with games in Edmonton on Thursday night and Calgary on Saturday night.

RANGERS 5, CAPITALS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the first period and the New York Rangers beat the short-handed Washington.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Jimmy Vesey also scored and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves to help New York win the opener of a five-game homestand, its longest of the season.

Matt Irwin had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Nic Dowd also scored for a Capitals team minus star left wing Alex Ovechkin (lower-body injury). Darcy Kuemper finished with 31 saves as Washington lost for the third time in four games.

COYOTES 4, FLAMES 3, OT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd scored at 3:10 of overtime and Arizona extended its points streak to six.

Clayton Keller scored twice, including a go-ahead, short-handed tally at 2:01 of the third period for his 31st goal of the season. Matias Maccelli also scored for Arizona.

Mikael Backlund, Jonathan Huberdeau and Walker Duehr scored for Calgary, five points out of the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Connor Ingram stopped 42 shots for Arizona, while Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves for Calgary.

CANADIENS 6, PENGUINS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Richard scored the winning goal in the third period and Montreal snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Josh Anderson scored an empty-net goal while the Penguins pressed for the tie. Mike Hoffman scored his 11th while Denis Gurianov, Jesse Ylonen and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 39 saves.

Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang also scored for the Penguins, who play significant back-to-back division games at the New York Rangers on Thursday and Saturday. Pittsburgh, which currently holds a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, has points in eight of its last 10 games.

Tristan Jarry started, but allowed four goals on seven shots. It was the fourth time in five games Jarry allowed four goals and the second time he was pulled. DeSmith stopped 13 shots in relief.

KINGS 5, ISLANDERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty and Alex Iafallo scored on the power play in a four-goal outburst in the second period in Los Angeles’ victory over New York.

Blake Lizotte, Trevor Moore and Quinton Byfield also scored for Los Angeles, and Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves. The Kings are 6-0-1 in their past seven.

Pierre Engvall and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York.

PREDATORS 2, RED WINGS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros made 28 saves and Nashville won its third straight.

Tommy Novak also scored for Nashville. The Predators were coming off a 4-1-1 trip.

Nashville trails Winnipeg by four points in the rush for the Western Conference’s second wild-card berth, with Nashville having played three fewer games.

Alex Chiasson scored and Ville Husso made 14 saves for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost two of three.

