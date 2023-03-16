Senators host the Avalanche after Stuetzle’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (38-22-6, third in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-30-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -145, Senators +121; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Colorado Avalanche after Tim Stutzle scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Ottawa has a 33-30-4 record overall and a 19-12-2 record in home games. The Senators have a -10 scoring differential, with 208 total goals scored and 218 allowed.

Colorado has a 20-11-1 record in road games and a 38-22-6 record overall. The Avalanche have a 32-9-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 7-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stuetzle has 34 goals and 39 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 44 goals and 35 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: day to day (undisclosed), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Cam Talbot: out (lower body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (lower body), Thomas Chabot: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: day to day (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .